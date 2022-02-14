Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ITCB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,979. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.