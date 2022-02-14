Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $34,509,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

