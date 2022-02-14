Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 614 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,485,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 747,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 657,501 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after buying an additional 721,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.71 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

