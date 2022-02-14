Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

