Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

DHI stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

