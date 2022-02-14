Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -351.75 and a beta of 2.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

