Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRRB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

