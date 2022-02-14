Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 344.3% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPXGY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

