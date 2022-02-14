Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion.

Several research firms have commented on JPXGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS JPXGY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,841. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

