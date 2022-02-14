Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Crown in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

NYSE:CCK opened at $116.58 on Monday. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

