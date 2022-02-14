Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SQM. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

SQM stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.