Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 4,650 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($56.57).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR opened at GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £100.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,889.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,944.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.98%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,006 shares of company stock valued at $15,075,349.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.