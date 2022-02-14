JMP Securities Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $55.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after buying an additional 699,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $478,775,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

