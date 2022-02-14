JMP Securities Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $48.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $375,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,026 shares of company stock worth $1,755,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

