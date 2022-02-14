JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 620 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 620 ($8.39) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.57) target price on easyJet in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.83) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.94).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 692.40 ($9.37). 9,022,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,387. The firm has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,087.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.