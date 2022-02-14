JustBet Market Capitalization Achieves $176,300.97 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $176,300.97 and $47.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.10 or 0.06807708 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.48 or 1.00217094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00047685 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.