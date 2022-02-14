KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after buying an additional 1,580,322 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

KALV opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

