KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 350.9% in January

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $44.03 on Monday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($87.36) to €79.00 ($90.80) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.97) to €65.00 ($74.71) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($77.82) to €66.40 ($76.32) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

