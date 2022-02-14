Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $679.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kelly Services by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
