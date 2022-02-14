Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRYPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS KRYPF remained flat at $$2.82 during trading hours on Monday. 18,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,850. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

