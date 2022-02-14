Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of KTCC stock remained flat at $$5.97 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
