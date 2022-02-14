Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KTCC stock remained flat at $$5.97 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,086. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

