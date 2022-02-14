KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

