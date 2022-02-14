Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 97.3% in January

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYCCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $515.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $584.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.16. Keyence has a twelve month low of $437.00 and a twelve month high of $711.32.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.