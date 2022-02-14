Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,891 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

