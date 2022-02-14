Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $189.82 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

