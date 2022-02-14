Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 336,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,052. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 225,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

