KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.72, but opened at $22.76. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 1,598 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $294,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 193,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,686 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 432,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth $29,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

