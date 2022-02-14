Knowles (NYSE:KN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knowles reported strong fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. It continues to benefit from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It intends to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. Knowles has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations, which enable it to have the flexibility and quick time-to-market. It has partnered with speech recognition software provider Fluent.ai to demonstrate next-gen voice-controlled True Wireless Stereo earbuds. However, a disruption in the supply chain and an extended international footprint remain concerns.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

KN opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 2.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

