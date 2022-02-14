Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 263.4% in January

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 263.4% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $58.64. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. Kyocera has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

