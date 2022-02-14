Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.56) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.63).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 543.50 ($7.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 526.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.63. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Simon Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,009.47).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.