Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,867 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.65% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $340,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $978,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,226,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGAC stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

