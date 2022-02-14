Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

LDOS stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

