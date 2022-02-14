Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Catterton Management Company L.L.C.

Catterton Management Company L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,745,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933,841 shares during the quarter. Leslie’s makes up about 66.6% of Catterton Management Company L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. owned approximately 16.73% of Leslie’s worth $652,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 978,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,423 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.