Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,188,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5,370.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after buying an additional 1,340,557 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.