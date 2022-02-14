LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LITB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,186. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of 120.12 and a beta of 0.32. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LightInTheBox by 99.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

