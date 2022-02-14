Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lilium.

LILM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

LILM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. 851,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,855. Lilium has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lilium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

