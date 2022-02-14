Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLNW. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

LLNW stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.