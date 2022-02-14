Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €327.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($375.86) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($379.31) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($351.72) price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($310.34) price objective on Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($373.56) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($367.82) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €296.85 ($341.21).

Linde stock opened at €264.60 ($304.14) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €289.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €276.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.60. Linde has a 1 year low of €201.80 ($231.95) and a 1 year high of €309.35 ($355.57).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

