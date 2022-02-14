Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Sold by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.16% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.