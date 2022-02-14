Litecoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $117,563.16 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $117,563.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,579.62 or 0.99685690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00063244 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002641 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00365558 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.