LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,449,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

