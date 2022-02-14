Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 16,888 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Loews stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $61.13. 1,007,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $185,892,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

