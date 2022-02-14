Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 16,888 Shares

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Loews stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $61.13. 1,007,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $185,892,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.