Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

