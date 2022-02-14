Loser Coin Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $887,633.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.72 or 0.06919255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,527.30 or 0.99690222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

