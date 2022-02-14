Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $260.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.98. 110,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,410. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.