Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of Lumen Technologies worth $223,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,037,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

