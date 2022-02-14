Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LFT remained flat at $$3.08 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.