Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.
Shares of NYSE:LFT remained flat at $$3.08 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
