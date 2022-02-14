Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.08. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 10,888 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,586 shares of company stock worth $1,564,791 in the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

