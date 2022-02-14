Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,141 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

