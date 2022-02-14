Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $100,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 1,837,108 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 149,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

